Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 29,215 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,396,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,215 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.50% of Repligen worth $222,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,540,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 16,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $3,298,630.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,575,562.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $189.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 263.79, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.61.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Repligen

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.