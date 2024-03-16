Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,957,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.87% of Methanex worth $178,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 317,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Methanex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 74,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $712,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 60,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.24. Methanex had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

