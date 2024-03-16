Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 12.50% of PTC Therapeutics worth $211,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,448 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the period.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 10,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $274,405.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $821,819. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.