Wellington Management Group LLP Has $173.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.44% of Kemper worth $173,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 302,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,700,000 after buying an additional 105,624 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 934,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,277,000 after buying an additional 158,188 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 147,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 117,210 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of KMPR opened at $58.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.90. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMPR

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.