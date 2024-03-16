Wellington Management Group LLP Has $185.23 Million Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,195,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 6.33% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $185,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $224,340.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,799,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,639,721. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.18.

View Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $47.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.