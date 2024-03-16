Wellington Management Group LLP Has $197.87 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 763,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 209,185 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.27% of Paycom Software worth $197,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Paycom Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,912,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paycom Software by 25.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,077,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,651,000 after purchasing an additional 141,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $189.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.55. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

