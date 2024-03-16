Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 161,818 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,818 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.57% of Acuity Brands worth $187,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $258.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $264.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

