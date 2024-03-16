Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 217,920 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,913,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,920 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.00% of Immunocore worth $203,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in Immunocore by 490.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 207,664 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunocore in the third quarter worth $411,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Immunocore by 18.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,880,000 after purchasing an additional 148,466 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Trading Up 1.1 %

Immunocore stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 0.90. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IMCR. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.15.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

