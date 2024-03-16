Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 363,747 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,747 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.17% of Northern Trust worth $167,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $81.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

