Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 110,768 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,768 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.28% of MercadoLibre worth $181,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,499.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,667.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,499.99. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,815.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

