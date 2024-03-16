Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 114,729 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.41% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $217,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KRTX

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $329.83 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $329.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.