Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

