Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
DNP opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.19.
DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend
DNP Select Income Fund Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
