Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

VB opened at $219.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.12. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.39.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

