Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 24.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,189 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,535 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.