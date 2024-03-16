Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE:WPM opened at C$60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.15 and a one year high of C$71.39.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.