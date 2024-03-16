Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

WLDN stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. Willdan Group has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

About Willdan Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Willdan Group by 680.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.