Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Willdan Group Stock Performance
WLDN stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. Willdan Group has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $155.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group
About Willdan Group
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Willdan Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.