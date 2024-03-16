Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $283.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day moving average is $186.29. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.81.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

