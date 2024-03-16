Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.60. Willis Lease Finance has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The company has a market cap of $308.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $114.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Willis Lease Finance

In other Willis Lease Finance news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $30,617.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,880.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $69,269.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 931,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,129,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $30,617.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,880.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,695 shares of company stock valued at $654,939. Corporate insiders own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 572.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

