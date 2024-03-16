Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.20. Wipro shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 590,326 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.20 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.82.

Wipro Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Wipro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Wipro by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

