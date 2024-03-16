Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Trading Up 2%

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.92 and last traded at $35.36. Approximately 8,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 50,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Separately, Bank of America raised Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.4465 per share. This is a positive change from Woori Financial Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Woori Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 209.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

