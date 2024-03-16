Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Cut by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 99.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 646,832 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $268.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.06. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.25 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,155 shares of company stock valued at $78,321,150. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

