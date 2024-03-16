Xaver Hangartner Buys 73,368 Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner acquired 73,368 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £6,603.12 ($8,460.12).

HeiQ Stock Up 1.1 %

HEIQ stock opened at GBX 9.35 ($0.12) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.65. HeiQ Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.28.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

