Xaver Hangartner Buys 73,368 Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) insider Xaver Hangartner acquired 73,368 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £6,603.12 ($8,460.12).
HeiQ Stock Up 1.1 %
HEIQ stock opened at GBX 9.35 ($0.12) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.65. HeiQ Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23 ($0.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.14 million, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.28.
About HeiQ
