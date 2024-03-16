Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $51.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

