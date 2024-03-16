Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $51.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.89.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.548 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.