Xos, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for XOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for XOS’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on XOS to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XOS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of XOS opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.80. XOS has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XOS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,349,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XOS by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 90,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in XOS by 2,011.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 468,554 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in XOS by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 379,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XOS during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

