XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.78. XPeng shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 2,880,841 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.98.

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

