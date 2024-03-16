XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.78. XPeng shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 2,880,841 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.98.
XPeng Stock Up 2.6 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in XPeng by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 132,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in XPeng by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPeng by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.
XPeng Company Profile
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.
