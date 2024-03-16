Zacks Research Comments on Jack in the Box Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Jack in the Box in a report released on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $6.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.32. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.83.

JACK opened at $73.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $157,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,579 shares of company stock valued at $771,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 211.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

