Zacks Research Comments on Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Keysight Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $149.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

