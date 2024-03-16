Zacks Research Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $244.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $248.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

