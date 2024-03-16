Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI stock opened at $122.36 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.