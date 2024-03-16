Zepp Health (ZEPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Zepp Health has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zepp Health in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $5.08 price objective on shares of Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

