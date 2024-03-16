Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,217,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,863,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,809,000 after purchasing an additional 852,186 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.17 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.84.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

