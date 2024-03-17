14,665 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after acquiring an additional 125,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,585,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,383 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $35.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

