14,681 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 98.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,716,000 after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 375.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,621 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $415.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.32 and a 200 day moving average of $414.77. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

