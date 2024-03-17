1,823 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $162.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $168.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALL. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.