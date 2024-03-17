18,518 Shares in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,518 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 62.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 46,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,832,000 after purchasing an additional 242,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 26.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $886,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of BZH opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $933.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

