2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKF) Trading Down 0.2%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$14.31 and last traded at C$14.31. Approximately 675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.34.

2020 Bulkers Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.04.

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.