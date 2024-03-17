22,793 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 741.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $78,284,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $78,284,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,625 over the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.83.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.