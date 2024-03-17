22,793 Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 741.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $78,284,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,571.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $78,284,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,625 over the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.83.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
