22,887 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.71 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

