2,387 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $563,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $98.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $100.49.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

