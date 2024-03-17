2,533 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,612,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,686,000 after purchasing an additional 278,338 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

