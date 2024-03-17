268 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $910.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $478.77 and a 52-week high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $875.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $747.66.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $811.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,395 shares of company stock valued at $10,593,331 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

