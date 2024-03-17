3,644 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $484,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 161,358 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $60.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.