39,302 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,302 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates
In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JKHY
Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance
Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $170.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $178.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66.
Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.