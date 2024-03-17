4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading 3.9% Higher

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.51. 149,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,227,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDMT

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,062.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,062.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 712,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,989,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.