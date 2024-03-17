57,249 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,249 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

