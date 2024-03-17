60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 6.16% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

