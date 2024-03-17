68,640 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $98.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.60. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.08. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.