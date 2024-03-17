86,102 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Tenet Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $5,664,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $1,146,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 288.4% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 468,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after acquiring an additional 348,151 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 57.1% during the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

